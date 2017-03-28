March 28 Ford Motor Co:

* Says investing $1.2 billion in three Michigan facilities

* Says investing $850 million in Michigan assembly plant to retool plant to build new Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco

* Says also plans to create or retain 130 jobs, invest $150 million to expand capacity for engine components for vehicles at Romeo engine plant

* Ford's announced investments in Michigan assembly plant and Romeo Engine plant were part of negotiations with United Auto Workers Union in 2015

* Says in addition, investing $200 million for advanced data center; new data center will be located at company's Flat Rock assembly plant