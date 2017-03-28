UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 Ford Motor Co:
* Says investing $1.2 billion in three Michigan facilities
* Says investing $850 million in Michigan assembly plant to retool plant to build new Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco
* Says also plans to create or retain 130 jobs, invest $150 million to expand capacity for engine components for vehicles at Romeo engine plant
* Ford's announced investments in Michigan assembly plant and Romeo Engine plant were part of negotiations with United Auto Workers Union in 2015
* Says in addition, investing $200 million for advanced data center; new data center will be located at company's Flat Rock assembly plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.