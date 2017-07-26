FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Ford Motor reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.51
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 26, 2017 / 11:07 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Ford Motor reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.51

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 total revenue $39.9 billion, up $0.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $37.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 automotive segment pre-tax profits of $2.2 billion

* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS of $1.65 to $1.85

* Says capital spending on track for FY outlook of $7 billion

* Says pension contribution in line with FY plan of $1 billion

* Says still expect FY shareholder distributions of about $2.7 billion

* Says for 2017, continue to expect growth in global GDP and industry volume

* Sees 2017 automotive segment revenue to be about equal to 2016 level

* Sees 2017 automotive segment operating margin lower than 2016

* Says expects FY 2017 automotive segment operating cash flow to be positive, but lower than 2016 level

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: ford.to/2tJiEDW Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.