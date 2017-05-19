PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 Ford Motor Co:
* Ford invests $350 million, creates or protects 800 jobs, adding new fuel-efficient transmission to michigan plant
* Ford Motor says investing $350 million in its Livonia transmission plant, adding a new transmission to expand its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains
* Ford Motor says investment in Livonia transmission plant in addition to $1.4 billion and 500 created or retained hourly jobs announced for plant in 2016
* Says investment in its Livonia transmission plant also includes creation and protection of 800 hourly jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.