May 19 Ford Motor Co:

* Ford invests $350 million, creates or protects 800 jobs, adding new fuel-efficient transmission to michigan plant

* Ford Motor says investing $350 million in its Livonia transmission plant, adding a new transmission to expand its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains

* Ford Motor says investment in Livonia transmission plant in addition to $1.4 billion and 500 created or retained hourly jobs announced for plant in 2016

* Says investment in its Livonia transmission plant also includes creation and protection of 800 hourly jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: