Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Ford Motor Co:
* Says investing $900 million in Kentucky truck plant for plant upgrades to build new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator
* Says production of next-generation Ford Focus begins in H2 2019, with models coming from company’s existing focus plants globally
* Says Focus model for North America will be globally sourced primarily from China rather than Hermosillo, Mexico
* Says most new North American Focus models initially will come from China, with additional variants coming from Europe later
* Says no U.S. hourly employees will be out of a job tied to new manufacturing plan for Focus model
* Says production of current North American Focus models at Michigan assembly plant continues through mid-2018
* Says new North America Focus production plan saves $1 billion in investment costs versus original plan of $500 million savings announced earlier this year Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.