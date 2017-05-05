GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 5 Ford Motor Co says:
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
* China sales druing the first four months of this year totalled 349,228 vehicles, down 12 percent from a year-ago period Further company coverage: (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Norihiko Shirouzu)
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.