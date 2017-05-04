MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 20
DUBAI, June 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 4 Foreland Fabrictech Holdings Ltd :
* Pdf 1: Foreland Fabrictech Hlds Ltd (Proposed Acquisition And Diversification)
* Entered into equity transfer agreement and confirmation agreement with Lin Yungong and Lin Wuqun
* Purchase consideration for proposed acquisition is RMB11.1 million
* Foreland Fabrictech says deal in relation to acquisition by co from vendors of entire issued and paid-up share capital of Liancheng Lianxiangyuan Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors