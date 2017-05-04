BRIEF-Top Engineering sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 bln won
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 180 billion won
May 4 Foreland Fabrictech Holdings Ltd :
* SGX-ST rejected company's application for extension of time to hold AGM 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 180 billion won
SYDNEY, June 20 Australia's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it would let the country's top sports betting company, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, buy lottery owner Tatts Group Ltd for A$6.15 billion ($4.67 billion).