March 17 Forent Energy Ltd:

* Forent Energy Ltd. announces termination of amalgamation

* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company

* Received notice from perisson petroleum corporation that it will not be proceeding with previously announced amalgamation with forent

* Brad Perry, forent's CFO has tendered his resignation

* Greg Florence CPA, CMA has been hired as Contract CFO, effective immediately

* Says key condition of amalgamation was that perisson petroleum corporation was to raise $40 million in new equity

* As They have failed to raise that amount, perisson considers amalgamation agreement to have expired