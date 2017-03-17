March 17 Foresight Energy Lp
* Foresight energy lp announces pricing of second lien
senior secured notes private offering
* Foresight energy lp- have priced offering of 11.5% second
lien senior secured notes due 2023 in an aggregate principal
amount of $450 million
* Foresight energy lp- also announced that it has agreed to
terms on an $825 million senior secured first-priority five-year
term loan
* Foresight energy lp-agreed to terms on an $825 million
senior secured first-priority 5-year term loan, increase of $75
million from previously announced size
* Foresight energy lp- to use net proceeds from notes and
borrowings under term loan to refinance indebtedness , among
other things
* Foresight energy lp - has agreed to terms on a $170
million senior secured first-priority four-year revolving credit
facility
