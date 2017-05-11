May 11 Foresight Energy Lp:

* Foresight Energy LP reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.85

* Foresight Energy LP qtrly coal sales of $227.8 million on sales volumes of 5.3 million tons, each a nearly 40pct increase from prior year period

* Foresight Energy LP - cost of coal produced was $117.8 million, or $22.80 per ton sold, for Q1 2017 compared to $89.2 million, or $23.86 per ton sold

* Qtrly total revenues $230.394 million versus $166.085 million

* Foresight Energy LP qtrly total revenues $230.4 million versus $166.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: