BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
May 11 Foresight Energy Lp:
* Foresight Energy LP reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.85
* Foresight Energy LP qtrly coal sales of $227.8 million on sales volumes of 5.3 million tons, each a nearly 40pct increase from prior year period
* Foresight Energy LP - cost of coal produced was $117.8 million, or $22.80 per ton sold, for Q1 2017 compared to $89.2 million, or $23.86 per ton sold
* Qtrly total revenues $230.394 million versus $166.085 million
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account