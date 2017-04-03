Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Foresight Energy Lp
* Foresight Energy LP - on March 28, 2017, Christopher Cline resigned from board, and from his role as principal strategy advisor - SEC filing
* Foresight Energy LP - in connection with departure of Cline, effective March 28, 2017, Robert Moore will serve as chairman of board Source text: (bit.ly/2nQxNxa) Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)