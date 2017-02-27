BRIEF-India's IL & FS Investment Managers March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 28.5 million rupees versus profit 211.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Forest City Realty Trust Inc
* Forest City reports 2016 fourth-quarter and yearend results
* Q4 FFO per share $0.31
* Q4 revenue $239.7 million versus $272.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 28.5 million rupees versus profit 211.8 million rupees year ago
* Q3 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 29.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO