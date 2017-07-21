FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forest products group SCA H1 core profit matches expectations
July 21, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Forest products group SCA H1 core profit matches expectations

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Svenska Cellulosa Sca Ab

* Sca ab h1 net sales increased 7% to sek 8,191m

* Sca ab h1 adjusted ebitda increased 2% to sek 1,634m

* Sca ab h1 operating profit amounted to sek 949m

* Reuters poll: sca jan-june adjusted ebitda seen at sek 1.6 ebit seen at sek 1.0 billion, sales at sek 8.0 billion

* Sca ab says general market conditions for forest industry products are relatively strong with high demand in china, north america and europe

* Sca ab says exception is publication papers, which have been adversely impacted by a continued structural decline

* Sca ab says end september/early october 2017 there will be maintenance stops at the kraftliner mill in obbola (paper). In the fourth quarter, there will be a maintenance stop at östrand (pulp) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

