June 5 Forestar Group Inc:

* Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal

* Forestar Group - ‍will review D.R. Horton proposal to determine course of action that it believes is in best interest of company and its stockholders​

* Forestar Group - board of directors continues to recommend that forestar's stockholders vote in favor of adoption of Starwood merger agreement​

* Forestar Group-board has not made determination as to whether D.R. Horton's proposal constitutes superior proposal under terms of Starwood deal