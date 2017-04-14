April 14 Forestar Group Inc
* Forestar group Inc. To be acquired by starwood capital
group
* Total transaction equity value is approximately $605
million
* Starwood will acquire all of outstanding shares of common
stock of company for $14.25 per share in cash
* Transaction price of $14.25 per share represents an 8.2%
premium to 90-day volume weighted average price of common stock
of co
* Board unanimously approved merger agreement and has
recommended approval of merger by forestar's stockholders
* Transaction is not subject to a financing condition
* JMP Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor to
company
