BRIEF-C2FO announces 5-yr partnership extension with Tech Data Corp
* C2FO announces five-year global partnership extension with Tech Data Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 FOREVER ENTERTAINMENT SA
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 271,449 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 227,357 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 957,409 ZLOTYS VERSUS 259,890 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* C2FO announces five-year global partnership extension with Tech Data Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Britain's thriving car industry could be permanently damaged and its supply chains crippled if the country falls out of the European Union without an interim deal, senior executives warned on Tuesday.