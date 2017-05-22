May 22 Forgame Holdings Ltd
* Group expects a improvement in its net operational loss
position of about 75% to 79% for six months ending 30 june 2017
* Expected operational net loss for hy ranges from about
RMB14.0 million to RMB16.0 million
* Expects to record a smaller net investment loss for six
months ending 30 june 2017 ranging from nil to about rmb2.0
million
* Expected improvement in net operational loss position is
primarily attributable to increase in roi of group's flagship
game, liberators
* Group is expected to record a net loss ranging from
approximately RMB14.0 million to RMB18.0 million for six months
ending 30 June 2017
