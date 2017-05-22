May 22 Forgame Holdings Ltd

* Group expects a improvement in its net operational loss position of about 75% to 79% for six months ending 30 june 2017

* Expected operational net loss for hy ranges from about RMB14.0 million to RMB16.0 million

* Expects to record a smaller net investment loss for six months ending 30 june 2017 ranging from nil to about rmb2.0 million

* Expected improvement in net operational loss position is primarily attributable to increase in roi of group's flagship game, liberators

* Group is expected to record a net loss ranging from approximately RMB14.0 million to RMB18.0 million for six months ending 30 June 2017