Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Forgame Holdings Ltd
* Company entered into mou with vendor in relation to possible acquisition of no less than 50% of equity interests in target business
* MOU with Yinker Inc. In relation to possible acquisition of no less than 50% of equity interests in internet finance business Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2pbmYbu] Further company coverage:
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
May 26 Sponsors have been fleeing next month's National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City since organizers decided to honor an activist recently freed after more than three decades in prison for ties to a nationalist group that carried out more than 100 bombings in the 1970s and 1980s.