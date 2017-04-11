April 11 Foris AG:

* Makes a voluntary public purchase offer for own shares

* Offer price 3.15 euros ($3.34) per share

* Acceptance period runs from thursday, April 13, 2017 until Thursday, 4 May 2017

* To buy back up to 5 percent own shares