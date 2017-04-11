BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 Foris AG:
* Makes a voluntary public purchase offer for own shares
* Offer price 3.15 euros ($3.34) per share
* Acceptance period runs from thursday, April 13, 2017 until Thursday, 4 May 2017
* To buy back up to 5 percent own shares
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.