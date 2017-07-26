FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
BRIEF-Form Holdings announces preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2017
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Craft beer, no ties as S.Korea's leader hosts business tycoons
Asia
Craft beer, no ties as S.Korea's leader hosts business tycoons
Putin cements Russia's presence in Syria for half a century
World
Putin cements Russia's presence in Syria for half a century
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 1:16 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Form Holdings announces preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2017

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Form Holdings Corp

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $12.9 million for Wellness segment

* Providing initial revenue guidance for 2018 for Wellness segment of approximately $60 million

* Form Holdings announces preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2017

* Reiterating previous 2017 revenue guidance for its Wellness segment of approximately $50 million

* Efforts to establish itself as a pure-play Health & Wellness co ongoing with plans to complete transition by end of Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.