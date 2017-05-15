May 15 Form Holdings Corp

* Form Holdings Corp - Consolidated revenues were $14.6 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017, "an increase of 615% year-over-year"

* Form Holdings Corp says Xpresspa comparable store sales grew 7 percent in Q1 - SEC Filing

* Form Holdings-By end of Q2,expect to have resolved outstanding litigation at Xpresspa, right-sized cost structures of wellness, technology businesses

* Form Holdings Corp - Reaffirming its previously issued guidance for 2017 of over $70 million of consolidated revenue