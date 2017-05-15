UPDATE 1-Ethiopian Airlines places order for 10 Airbus planes
ADDIS ABABA, June 20 Ethiopian Airlines has placed an order for 10 Airbus A350-900 aeroplanes, it said on Tuesday, in addition to at least another 10 it already has on order.
May 15 Form Holdings Corp
* Form Holdings Corp - Consolidated revenues were $14.6 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017, "an increase of 615% year-over-year"
* Form Holdings Corp says Xpresspa comparable store sales grew 7 percent in Q1 - SEC Filing
* Form Holdings-By end of Q2,expect to have resolved outstanding litigation at Xpresspa, right-sized cost structures of wellness, technology businesses
* Form Holdings Corp - Reaffirming its previously issued guidance for 2017 of over $70 million of consolidated revenue Source text: [bit.ly/2qlyBgk] Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 20 Metals recycler Befesa has attracted bids from several private equity groups as its owner mulls whether to list the company on the stock exchange or opt for an outright sale.