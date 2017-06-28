June 28 Formosa International Hotels Corp :

* Says co will pay cash dividend of T$7.39 per share and stock dividend of T$0.78 per share for 2016

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 27

* Last date before book closure July 30 with book closure period from July 31 to Aug. 4

* Record date Aug. 4

* Cash payment date is Aug. 15

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5b5XwX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)