BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 24 FORMPIPE SOFTWARE AB:
* Q1 EBITDA SEK 18.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 16.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 94.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 87.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT SEK 2.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2q5LW9G Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes