May 18 Formula Systems 1985 Ltd

* Formula Systems 1985 Ltd - consolidated revenues for Q1 increased by 19% to $310.9 million, compared to $262.2 million in the same period last year

* Formula Systems 1985 Ltd - Q1 consolidated net income attributable to Formula's shareholders was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per fully diluted share