BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Forrester Metals Inc:
* Forrester Metals Inc - Ontario Superior Court Of Justice has issued a final order approving plan of arrangement with Zinc One Resources Inc.
* Forrester Metals Inc - pursuant to order, Zinc one will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of forrester
* Forrester Metals Inc - arrangement is subject to zinc one completing a private placement financing of $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.