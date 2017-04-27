April 27 Forrester Metals Inc:

* Forrester Metals Inc - Ontario Superior Court Of Justice has issued a final order approving plan of arrangement with Zinc One Resources Inc.

* Forrester Metals Inc - pursuant to order, Zinc one will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of forrester

* Forrester Metals Inc - arrangement is subject to zinc one completing a private placement financing of $10 million