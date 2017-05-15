May 15 Forterra Inc

* Forterra announces its first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 sales $338.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $338.6 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Forterra Inc - company does not anticipate providing an annual or quarterly guidance going forward

* Forterra Inc - expects that net income for Q2 of 2017 will range from $3.0 million to $10.0 million

* Forterra Inc - sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $50.0 million to $60.0 million

* Forterra - decline in net sales excluding acquisitions was due to a more typical winter in Q1 2017 and impact of heavy rain and flooding in California

* Forterra - Expects costs associated with growth, other initiatives, integration activities. Sarbanes-Oxley act compliance to result in lower YoY results in H1

* Forterra - initiatives expected to contribute towards ability to achieve 2019 target of 400 basis point expansion in income from operations as a percent of sales as compared to 2016