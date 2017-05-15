May 15 Forterra Inc
* Forterra announces its first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 sales $338.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $338.6 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Forterra Inc - company does not anticipate providing an
annual or quarterly guidance going forward
* Forterra Inc - expects that net income for Q2 of 2017 will
range from $3.0 million to $10.0 million
* Forterra Inc - sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $50.0 million to
$60.0 million
* Forterra - decline in net sales excluding acquisitions was
due to a more typical winter in Q1 2017 and impact of heavy rain
and flooding in California
* Forterra - Expects costs associated with growth, other
initiatives, integration activities. Sarbanes-Oxley act
compliance to result in lower YoY results in H1
* Forterra - initiatives expected to contribute towards
ability to achieve 2019 target of 400 basis point expansion in
income from operations as a percent of sales as compared to
2016
