BRIEF-Sasini reports HY pre-tax profit 110.4 mln shillings
* HY ended March 2017 group revenue 1.45 billion shillings versus 1.59 billion shillings year ago
Feb 28 Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
* Fortescue response to media speculation
* Refers to media reports regarding submission of an indicative bid for Wesfarmers Curragh coal mine assets
* Media reports regarding submission of indicative bid for Wesfarmers Curragh coal mine assets on monday 27 february 2017 are incorrect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 3.2 million rupees versus profit 5.8 million rupees year ago