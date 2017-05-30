REFILE-AIRSHOW-Boeing wins hot Paris order race
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
May 30 Fortinet Inc:
* Increased size of board from eight to nine directors and filled newly created vacancy on board by appointing Peter D. Cohen to join board Source text: (bit.ly/2qysRgN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with emailed statement from Deutsche Bank)