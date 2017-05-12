May 12 Fortis Inc
* Fortis and teck announce waneta dam agreement
* Fortis inc- teck expects to realize a net book gain of
approximately $800 million on the closing of the transaction
* Fortis - fortis will buy teck's two-thirds interest in
waneta dam and related transmission assets in british columbia,
canada, for $1.2 billion cash
* Fortis inc - fortis will finance the transaction through a
combination of cash on hand, debt and equity
* Fortis inc - the waneta dam will operate as a
non-regulated energy infrastructure subsidiary of fortis inc
* Fortis inc- the transaction is expected to be immediately
accretive to earnings per share
* Fortis inc - under agreement, teck metals ltd. Will be
granted a 20-year lease to use co's two-thirds interest in
waneta
* Fortis - teck has committed $174 million for second new
acid plant which is currently under construction and scheduled
to be operational in summer 2019
* Fortis inc - teck metals will have an option to extend the
lease for a further 10 years at comparable rates
* Fortis - no cash tax will be payable on the proceeds from
the deal
* Fortis inc - teck will pay a break fee to fortis in event
bc hydro exercises its right of first offer
