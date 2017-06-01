BRIEF-ServiceNow issues additional $32.5 mln in aggregate principal amount of notes
* ServiceNow Inc - on June 22, co issued an additional $32.5 million in aggregate principal amount of notes to initial purchasers in private placement
June 1 Fortis Inc
* Fortis Inc announces commencement of exchange offer
* Has commenced an offer to exchange US$2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its new senior unsecured notes
* Fortis - Old notes include $500 million principal amount of 2.1 pct notes due 2021 & $1.5 billion principal amount of 3.055 pct notes due 2026 issued by Fortis in Oct 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 While antitrust experts expect Amazon.com Inc's bid for Whole Foods Market Inc to win regulatory approval, some critics argue the deal should be blocked because it gives the online retailer a nearly unstoppable head start toward domination of online grocery delivery.