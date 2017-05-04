BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Fortress Biotech Inc:
* Fortress Biotech announces final patient dosed in phase 1b trial of cael-101 for the treatment of al amyloidosis
* Expects to readout preliminary phase 1B data mid-2017, and full data by end of year
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million