PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 5 Fortress Biotech Inc:
* Fortress Biotech announces that its subsidiary, Mustang Bio, enters into license agreements with City Of Hope for novel CAR T immunotherapies
* Fortress Biotech Inc - therapies covered under agreements include human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) CAR T technology (HER2 technology)
* Fortress Biotech Inc - therapies covered under agreements include CS1-specific CAR t technology , prostate stem cell antigen (PSCA) CAR T technology
* Fortress Biotech Inc -agreement builds on established exclusive patent license agreements unit entered into with COH related to unit's lead CAR T therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.