June 1 Fortress Biotech Inc:

* Fortress Biotech subsidiary Caelum Biosciences enters biopharmaceutical manufacturing agreement with Patheon

* Fortress Biotech -unit entered a biopharmaceutical manufacturing agreement with Patheon N.V. For process development, production of cael-101​

* Fortress Biotech Inc - ‍agreement will support phase 2/3 studies of CAEL-101 for treatment of amyloid light chain ("al") amyloidosis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: