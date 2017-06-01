BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 1 Fortress Biotech Inc:
* Fortress Biotech subsidiary Caelum Biosciences enters biopharmaceutical manufacturing agreement with Patheon
* Fortress Biotech -unit entered a biopharmaceutical manufacturing agreement with Patheon N.V. For process development, production of cael-101
* Fortress Biotech Inc - agreement will support phase 2/3 studies of CAEL-101 for treatment of amyloid light chain ("al") amyloidosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million