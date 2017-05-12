UPDATE 1-Ethiopian Airlines places order for 10 Airbus planes
ADDIS ABABA, June 20 Ethiopian Airlines has placed an order for 10 Airbus A350-900 aeroplanes, it said on Tuesday, in addition to at least another 10 it already has on order.
May 11 Fortress Paper Ltd
* Fortress Paper announces first quarter 2017 results
* Says expects full year 2017 pricing to compare favorably to full year 2016 pricing
* Qtrly sales $92.5 million versus $80.01 million last year
* Says reported 2017 Q1 operating EBITDA of $7.5 million, an increase of $6.4 million relative to comparative prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ADDIS ABABA, June 20 Ethiopian Airlines has placed an order for 10 Airbus A350-900 aeroplanes, it said on Tuesday, in addition to at least another 10 it already has on order.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 20 Metals recycler Befesa has attracted bids from several private equity groups as its owner mulls whether to list the company on the stock exchange or opt for an outright sale.