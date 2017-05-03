BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Fortress Investment Group LLC
* Fortress raises $590 million for secured lending fund
Fortress Investment Group LLC - Fund was oversubscribed, with total accepted capital of $590 million, nearly 20% over an original target of $500 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.