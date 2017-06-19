June 19 Fortress Transportation And
Infrastructure Investors:
* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc
announces the acquisition of Hannibal Development Partners and
new revolving credit facility
* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc
says purchase price was approximately $30 million
* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc
says also entered into a $75 million revolving credit facility
with J.P. Morgan and Barclays
* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc -
facility matures in June of 2020
* Facility is currently undrawn
