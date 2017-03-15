March 15 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv
* says in process of acquiring Penta’s Romanian betting &
gaming companies and further strengthens its position in Romania
* says intends to acquire Romanian companies Bet Active
Concept S.R.L., Bet Zone S.R.L., Public Slots S.R.L. and Slot
Arena S.R.L. from Fortbet Holdings Limited, the majority
shareholder of Fortuna and the subsidiary of Penta Investment
Group
* says currently finalising the Share Purchase Agreement
* says consideration to be paid for the Acquisition is
expected to be around EUR 47 million out of which approx. EUR 15
will be deferred for up to 48 months
* says in addition, Fortuna shall refinance around EUR 3
million of Seller’s loans
* says consideration will be funded via Fortuna cash and
bank loans
* says closing of the transaction is expected to occur in
the second quarter of 2017
* says purpose of the Acquisition is to consolidate
activities performed by the Romanian target companies under the
Fortuna umbrella with the Hattrick Sports Group
* says also approved the financing for the Acquisition as
well as previously announced acquisition of Hattrick Sports
Group and refinancing of existing loans of approximately EUR 160
million
* says expected term of the loan will be six years and vast
majority of the loan will be amortized in quarterly instalments;
interest rate will be floating
