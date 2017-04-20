April 20 Czech betting firm Fortuna
Entertainment Group Nv
* Fortuna says, on Templeton legal action, court will
announce its decision on Monday, April 24 after close of markets
* says first hearing was held before the Enterprise Division
of the Amsterdam Court of Appeals on Thursday
* Group of shareholders, advised by Templeton, has filed an
application for an injunction to halt the proposed acquisition
of Romanian businesses from Penta Investments, Fortuna's biggest
stakeholder
* Fortuna has asked court to reject Templeton request
* Fortuna plans April 26 EGM to approve acquisitions
* Penta has offered to buy out minority shareholders at a
discount and take the company off the market
