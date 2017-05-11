May 11 FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV:

* TOTAL AMOUNTS STAKED IN Q1 2017 INCREASED BY 20.1% TO EUR 302.2 MILLION ($328.40 MILLION)

* TOTAL GROSS WIN IN Q1 2017 WENT UP BY 12.2% TO EUR 42.7 MILLION

* ONLINE SPORTS BETTING GROSS WIN IN Q1 2017 INCREASED BY 18.5% TO EUR 28.3 MILLION

* IN Q1 OF 2017, TOTAL EBITDA REACHED EUR 3.0 MILLION, A 36.3% DECREASE OVER SAME PERIOD OF LAST YEAR