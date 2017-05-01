BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc:
* Fortuna provides update on regulatory review
* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc says providing update on regulatory review of co's 2015 annual filings by United States Securities And Exchange Commission
* Fortuna Silver -SEC verbally communicated it will accept use of inferred resources for calculation of depletion expense, provided co includes additional disclosure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.