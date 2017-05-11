May 11 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv
* says total amounts staked in q1 increased by 20.1 percent
to eur 302.2 million
* says q1 ebitda eur 3.0 million, down 36.3 percent
* says confirms 2017 guidance
* says anticipates that total amounts staked could grow up
to eur 1,300 million and ebitda could increase in a range
between 20% to 25%
* says investments into new enhanced sports betting & gaming
platform, data warehouse and front-end system should further
drive the CAPEX spending in 2017 that are expected to be between
EUR 8 – 10 million
* "Our operating profitability measured by EBITDA was
impacted by lower margins due to unfavourable sports results
across all markets and the planned increase of operating costs
in connection with building operational excellence and CEE
expansion,” said Per Widerström, CEO
