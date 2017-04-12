New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv
* Fortuna Entertainment Group restates 2016 financial year net profit at 8.28 million euros, down from 11.24 million it originally reported
* Fortuna says the change "resulted from the adjustment of the deferred tax assets after the reassessment of future eligibility in relation to legislative changes in Poland." Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.