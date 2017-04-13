April 13 Fortuna Entertainment Group NV
* Czech betting company Fortuna says will ask court to
reject shareholder Templeton’s requests to halt Romanian
acquisitions
* A group of shareholders Fortuna FORE.PR has filed an
application for an injunction to halt the proposed acquisition
of Romanian businesses from Penta Investments, Fortuna's biggest
stakeholder.
* The group representing 10.5 percent of Fortuna's equity is
advised by Templeton Emerging Markets Group
* Fortuna says believes Templeton's allegations to be
without merit
* Fortuna says is of the view that it has provided its
shareholders with sufficient information (in excess of its
statutory obligations) on the proposed acquisition to prepare
for the extraordinary shareholders meeting of April 26.
* Assets are Bet Active Concept S.R.L., Bet Zone, S.R.L.,
Public Slots S.R.L. and Slot Arena S.R.L
