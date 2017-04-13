April 13 Fortuna Entertainment Group NV

* Czech betting company Fortuna says will ask court to reject shareholder Templeton’s requests to halt Romanian acquisitions

* A group of shareholders Fortuna FORE.PR has filed an application for an injunction to halt the proposed acquisition of Romanian businesses from Penta Investments, Fortuna's biggest stakeholder.

* The group representing 10.5 percent of Fortuna's equity is advised by Templeton Emerging Markets Group

* Fortuna says believes Templeton's allegations to be without merit

* Fortuna says is of the view that it has provided its shareholders with sufficient information (in excess of its statutory obligations) on the proposed acquisition to prepare for the extraordinary shareholders meeting of April 26.

* Assets are Bet Active Concept S.R.L., Bet Zone, S.R.L., Public Slots S.R.L. and Slot Arena S.R.L