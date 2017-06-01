June 1 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* Group of Fortuna Entertainment shareholders, advised by Templeton, says revised offer price in voluntary buyout still significantly below fair value of company

* Group holds 10.5 percent stake in Fortuna

* Penta, which holds a 68 percent share through its Fortbet Holdings unit, raised the offer price in a voluntary buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday, from CZK 98.69

* Templeton-advised group says believes the outlook for Fortuna’s core business is very positive, given the regulatory environment dynamics in both the Czech Republic and Poland

says results of the first month of online casino operations in the Czech Republic are very encouraging, and "we believe it may become a significant value contributor for the company going forward."