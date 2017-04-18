April 18 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv
* Group of Fortuna shareholders, advised by Templeton, says
price offered by Fortbet in tender for Fortuna shares is
significantly below fair value
* Czech-Slovak investment group Penta said on March 31 its
Fortbet Holdings unit, Fortuna's 68.3 percent shareholder, had
announced a public offering at 98.69 crowns ($3.89) a share in
Prague and 15.43 zlotys ($3.90) in Warsaw
* Templeton, in statement, says outlook for Fortuna’s
business is very positive, given the regulatory environment
dynamics in both the Czech Republic and Poland that have
resulted in the ceasing of operations by several offshore
competitors
* Templeton says recent acquisitions and license awards also
bode well for Fortuna’s outlook
