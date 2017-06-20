June 20 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv
* says to hold EGM on Aug 1 for approval of acquisition of
Romanian firms Bet Active Concept S.R.L., Bet Zone S.R.L.,
Public Slots S.R.L. and Slot Arena S.R.L.
* says management board and supervisory board of company
consider acquisitions to be in best interests of company
* says court-appointed supervisor considers information on
acquisition to be adequate and usual for the transaction at hand
* in April, court prohibited shareholder meeting from voting
on proposed acquisition of Romanian companies from Fortuna's
biggest shareholder Penta after group of shareholders advised by
Templeton had filed injunction to halt the sale
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Jason Hovet)