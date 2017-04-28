BRIEF-Century Casinos files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Century Casinos Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r4RD9K Further company coverage:
April 28 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv
* to hold AGM on June 12, discussion on Fortbet tender offer on agenda
* says in AGM materials, as expected, not proposing dividend from 2016 profit, reiterates future dividend policy to be announced after end-2017
* says in AGM materials company will prepare position statement on Fortbet offer before AGM
* majority shareholder Penta Investments, through its Fortbet Holdings subsidiary has announced a public offering at 98.69 crowns a share, below market price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skypeople fruit juice files for sale of 1.6 mln shares of common stock by selling stock holders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: