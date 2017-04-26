BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc :
* Fortune Brands reports solid first quarter sales and eps growth; increases 2017 annual eps outlook
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 sales rose 7 percent to $1.2 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.53 excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 sales up 6 to 8 percent
* Says raised its expectation for fy 2017 eps before charges/gains to be in range of $3.00 to $3.12
* Says expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $450 million for full year 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.03, revenue view $5.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results