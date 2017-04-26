April 26 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc :

* Fortune Brands reports solid first quarter sales and eps growth; increases 2017 annual eps outlook

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 sales rose 7 percent to $1.2 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.53 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 6 to 8 percent

* Says raised its expectation for fy 2017 eps before charges/gains to be in range of $3.00 to $3.12

* Says expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $450 million for full year 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.03, revenue view $5.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S