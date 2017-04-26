April 26Fortune Ng Fung Food Hebei Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.07 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 4, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 5 and the dividend will be paid on May 5

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5KZ005

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)