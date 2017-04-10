BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Forward Air Corp
* Forward Air Corp announces acquisition of atlantic
* Forward Air Corp - atlantic is expected to be accretive to Forward Air 's earnings starting in Q4 of 2017.
* Forward Air Corp - to acquire substantially all assets of Atlantic Trucking Company, heavy duty equipment leasing, Atlantic Logistics, Transportation Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results